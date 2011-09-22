Website Lets Visitors Convert YouTube Videos Quickly and Easily to MP3 Files

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- There is no question that the video website YouTube is extremely popular. Last year alone, over 13 million hours of videos were uploaded to the site and every day, an amazing 3 billion videos are viewed. Of those, 60 percent are music videos.



One factor that makes YouTube so popular is that just about any type of music is available, from current hits to classic songs to rare tracks and B sides and more; all types songs can be found on YouTube.



A website has received a lot of attention lately for its free feature that allows visitors to take any YouTube download and convert it into an MP3 file. This way, people can download their favorite music directly to their PC, and then take it with them wherever they like.



As the website explained, “YouTube MP3 is an advanced YouTube to MP3 converter which allows you to convert and download YouTube videos free of charge. For example, you can use YouTubeMP3 to convert your favorite YouTube videos to MP3 files!”



Using the website is extremely user friendly. Simply log onto the website; at the top of the page the YouTube MP3 converter is always ready to go. To use it, visit YouTube and copy the URL of the video to be converted into an MP3 file. Paste the URL into the converter and click “convert!” Within about two minutes, the YouTube video will download onto the computer, where it can be listened to right there, or on a portable listening device.



For visitors who are not confident in their abilities to use the website, YouTubeMP3 offers a free instructional video. In less than two minutes, the video will explain the entire process in easy-to-understand terms. As the video put it, “it’s that simple.”



The YouTubeMP3 converter on the website also serves as a search engine. Simply type in a favorite artist’s name and suggestions will pop up. For example, typing in “The Beatles” brings up dozens of suggested song titles; from this list, selecting “The Beatles Hey Jude” brings up dozens more videos that may all be downloaded to MP3 files on the website.



YouTube MP3 also allows visitors to open a browser extension directly on the YouTube page. As the video explained, both Firefox and Chrome support this feature. Just click on the link, download the file and click “install”. Now the website’s link will be directly on the YouTube website.



For more information about YouTubeMP3, please visit http://youtubemp3.tv