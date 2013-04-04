ConvertAudioFree.com Makes It Easier to Convert from FLAC to MP3 Than Ever Before

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) is a file format that allows audio files to be reproduced with none of the loss of frequency associated with MP3 or other audio files. This means the files are reproduced exactly as they are on the CD. Audiophiles and people with extremely high quality audio equipment love these files for their authentic reproduction. However the files are large and cannot be played in most portable MP3 players. This means that a lot of people with FLAC files have a need to convert them to MP3 at some stage.



One audio conversion website that is getting a lot of attention recently is ConvertAudioFree.com, a site offering free audio conversion tools for download. They have built a reputation for free, high quality and accurate conversion of FLAC to MP3 with their new software.



The software is extremely easy to operate. Users simply download it for free from the ConvertAudioFree.com website. They can then just drop the file they wish to convert directly into the program, which speedily converts it into a high quality MP3 file. Users can opt to convert files one at a time or convert a large amount at once.



In addition to the FLAC to MP3 software they offer, ConvertAudioFree.com also has a huge amount of other audio converter software available for free download.



A spokesperson for the website said: “FLAC is a truly excellent audio format, with practically unmatched authenticity of reproduction. However in some circumstances it is just unpractical. When compared to MP3 the files are extremely large, which poses problems for storage. Quite often people with large music collections feel the quality increase that FLAC gives just isn’t perceptible on their equipment, and they would rather have the vast number of extra free gigabytes that storing a large collection in MP3 offers. There is also the fact that popular portable music players such as the Apple iPod and Microsoft Zune don’t have the facility to play FLAC files. This means that even people who love playing FLAC files on their home equipment have a need to convert FLAC to MP3. Fortunately our technology makes it easier to convert audio files than ever before.”



About ConvertAudioFree.com

ConvertAudioFree.com is a website that offers free downloads of media file format conversion software.



For more information please visit http://ConvertAudioFree.com