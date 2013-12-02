ConvertAudioFree.com Publishes MP4 to WMV Converter to Enhance Playback on Windows Devices

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- MP4 is the preferred video format of many filmmaking professionals, and as a result it has found popularity on Vimeo and other high end download sites. Despite this, the format still has compatibility issues, particular with older windows devices, which prefer the native Windows Media Video format, or WMV. In order to solve this issue, Convert Audio Free has continue their foray into the video world by creating an MP4 to WMV converter in order to create duplicates that can be played on any Windows device.



The new software creates duplicates so as not to affect the original content but creates a perfect copy and often at a reduced file size thanks to WMV’s more economical encoding process. The software can be used an unlimited amount of times and downloaded for free by any user from major outlets like SoftPedia and CNET, as well as the developer’s own website.



Users can start to convert MP4 to WMV in a matter of minutes, as the lightweight software takes moments to download and install and comes with a simplistic user interface that minimizes user defined options and automates the process to create the best quality output files. The software can even queue up videos and convert them one by one while running in the background.



A spokesperson for Convert Audio Free explained, “While MP4 is preferred by sites like Vimeo, it has cross compatibility issues which can be a problem when presenting video material as a guest speaker, for instance, or an educator. Converting downloaded MP4 to WMV allows them to be edited in Windows Movie Maker, imported and hosted within PowerPoint to ensure maximum compatibility on all windows devices. It takes the headache out of trying to search for an install new codecs on every device, which can be difficult and frustrating.”



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free has been designing audio format conversion tools for two years. They have been highly successful in this endeavour and a preferred supplier for those in need of audio conversion and have been recommended by major resource centres like CNET and SoftPedia. The company has now launched a suite of video conversion tools and is adding to its comprehensive library all the time. For more information please visit: http://convertaudiofree.com/