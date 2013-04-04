ConvertAudioFree.com Releases Innovative New FLV to MP3 Conversion Software

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- FLV (or Flash Video) files are now the number one file format for video on the web. They are used by all of the largest video sites, including YouTube, Hulu, Vimeo, VEVO and many others. One of the most popular uses for YouTube, and many other video sites, is the hosting of music files. However playing these files anywhere other than YouTube is extremely difficult. The easiest way to get these music files off the sites is to use an FLV to MP3 converter. When the files are in MP3 format, they can be listened to as easily as MP3s.



One related website that is getting a lot of attention is ConvertAudioFree.com, a site which offers a huge range of free software designed to convert audio files from one format to another. They have a reputation for providing free and reliable software, and they have recently come into renewed prominence as a result of their innovative new FLV to MP3 conversion program.



The software makes it extremely easy to convert FLV files from any source to MP3. Users can simply grab the files from the video website, and instantly convert them into MP3 format. The MP3 files will have exactly the same audio quality as the YouTube video, and can be played in any software or on any device that supports MP3s.



In addition to this innovative and useful application, ConvertAudioFree.com also offers a huge amount of other free audio converter software, covering many file formats.



A spokesperson for the site said: “YouTube and similar video sites have an absolutely massive collection of music files uploaded, many of which are completely unavailable elsewhere. It can be incredibly frustrating for users to be forced to listen to this music on YouTube, which of course can’t be accessed when offline or on an MP3 player. It can even be annoying to keep typing in URLs rather than listening to a continuous shuffling playlist. Our new software makes it extremely easy for people to download music from YouTube and convert it into a format that they can listen to easily, even on their MP3 players. The software is so intuitive to use that anyone can start building a huge music collection using the music that is available on YouTube. Of course, the software is completely free.”



About ConvertAudioFree.com

ConvertAudioFree.com is a website that offers free downloads of audio file format conversion software.



For more information please visit http://ConvertAudioFree.com