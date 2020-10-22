Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global Converted Paper Products Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global converted paper products market is expected to decline from $516.1 billion in 2019 to $503.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $606.8 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Converted Paper Products Market: Georgia-Pacific Corporation; International Paper Company; Kimberly Clark Corporation; Tetra Laval Group; Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget and Other



1) By Type: Paperboard Container; Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper; Sanitary Paper Product; Stationery Product; All Other Converted Paper Product

2) By End-Use: Packaging & Wrapping; Food Service; Printing; Others



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global converted paper products market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global converted paper products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global converted paper products market.



The paper industry has been shifting from labor intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled converted paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes. For instance, Swedish company Stora Enso Partbnis partnered with Siemens to automate its Skoghall facility.



Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2020



