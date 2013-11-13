Converting E107 to WordPress or Joomla Automatedly: New Options of CMS2CMS

Ternopil, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- CMS2CMS, an innovative automated website migration service, provides the website owners with the newly updated set of migration opportunities. From this time on, it’s possible to transfer website content from e107 to WordPress, Joomla or other CMS platforms absolutely automatedly.



Distinguishing itself as the progressive and advanced service, CMS2CMS is always expanding its functionality and improving migration features. Thus, this automated conversion service, presents the new option of migrating website content from e107 to WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, or other CMS platforms. Also, what is more important, the migration process requires little time and virtually no efforts or coding skills.



The following e107 items can be moved to WordPress:

- Pages (static website content)

- Content categories, sections and posts belonging to them.

- Post comments (author name, email, submit date)

- Images, including all posts and pages in the source site

- Information about each user, (Email, Login, First Name, Last Name)



To find more information on how to convert website data from e107 to WordPress, visit:

http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/e107-to-wordpress-migration



Distinctive Features of Automated Migration

- Intuitive Interface

It is suitable both for web programmers and non-technically skilled users.



- No Installation Required

CMS2CMS doesn’t require any extra software installation.



- Demo Available for Free.

There is the possibility to try free Demo Migration to see how e107 conversion works. CMS2CMS imports up to 10 content pages from e107 to Joomla, WordPress or other CMS platforms.



- See more information about automated e107 migration here: http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/e107



So, now CMS2CMS allows all the website owners to make their migration from e107 swift and accurate at the same time.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one platform to another. The main goal of this online service is making the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com