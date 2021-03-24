Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the converting paper market in its recently published report, named "Converting Paper Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historic Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2027." In terms of market value, the global converting paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, owing to various factors, about which TMR delivers thorough insights and forecast in the global converting paper market report.



The United States and Canada are taken under consideration for the North America converting paper market analysis. The United States is estimated to dominate the converting paper market due to the evolving packaging industry and intolerance for plastic products in packaging. The rapidly growing digital media is expected to restrain the growth of graphic paper in the North American region.



The Latin America converting paper market is projected to witness fast-paced growth due to an increase in demand for tissue paper and packaging paper. Owing to a rise in demand for consumer paper products, Brazil is expected to be a highly attractive converting paper market in terms of market share and growth rate during the forecast period.



The European converting paper market is segmented into Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Benelux, Nordics, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe. Germany is estimated to dominate the European converting paper market in terms of production and consumption. Germany is one of the largest converting paper exporters across the globe followed by China and the United States. The hygiene paper segment is estimated to witness fast-paced growth in the European converting paper market during the forecast period. In the European market, the packaging industry is expected to share half of converting paper share by the end of 2027.



The Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market for converting paper during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving packaging industry of China, India, and ASEAN is the prominent driver for the converting paper markets in the region, although relatively gentle regulations for the usage of plastics in the region have restrained the growth of converting paper in the geography. The Asia Pacific market, especially China and India, is anticipated to be the largest consumer of paper for writing, printing, and packaging. It is expected to promise high returns on investments by key global players. The introduction of new enterprises in China and India are improving the market share of printing paper. The growing urbanization and economy drive the demand for paper for writing and printing with consumption in packaging.



The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to reduce the demand for printing and writing paper. Digital media and paperless communication are replacing paper, and threatening the traditional market for newsprint and office paper. The market share of printing and writing paper is shifting to packaging paper owing to the growth of the e-commerce market and consumer preference for converting paper packaging formats. Digitalization is negatively affecting printing and writing paper markets, but it still has benefits for converting paper manufacturers and suppliers. With the help of digital tools, converting paper and packaging companies are improving their customer services and manufacturing activities to ensure improved product quality, tracking information of shipped goods, and convenient customer support.



The global converting paper market critically analysed key players during the course of the study. These include Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Canfor Corporation, International Paper Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, P.H. Glatfelter Co., Domtar Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Verso Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Burgo Group SPA, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., American Eagle Paper Mills, Delta Paper Corp., Catalyst Paper Corporation, Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Rolland Enterprises Inc., Alberta Newsprint Company Ltd., and Finch Paper LLC.