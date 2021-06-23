Converting QuickBooks Editions to Meet Tax Requirements

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Intuit's Canadian, British and Australian divisions offer versions of QuickBooks that support the unique tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax. The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT.



The Mac (OSX) version is available only in the United States.The US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT -- data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



Because businesses may operate in more than one country, or a company file could be set up in a different nationality of QuickBooks, an edition switch would be required. Since the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software.



E-Tech's conversion service allows for the conversion of QuickBooks Canada to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be transferred from one file to another, but can be transferred as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file. Budget data also cannot be transferred.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/canada-to-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk