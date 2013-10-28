Converting Tumblr to WordPress Automatedly: All the New Benefits from CMS2CMS

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Web-based automated CMS and forum migration service, CMS2CMS, provides a revolutionary set of Tumblr to WordPress migration opportunities. Trying to make the switching to WordPress flawless and breeze, the team of developers has directed all the forces to make the migration absolutely free of codes and hassles.



Being already a well-known SaaS solution among website owners who want to migrate their existing website content to another CMS platform, CMS2CMS presents the refined and improved benefits to make the data import from Tumblr to WordPress even more straightforward and flawless.



CMS2CMS migrates the following Tumblr items to WordPress:



- Pages - all the static pages (if they are present) are moved directly to new WordPress website



- Post - all the dynamic textual content



- Images - it’s possible to migrate all the Tumblr images directly to WordPress



- Tags - those corresponding to certain categories are preserved on the new site



- SEO URLs - the internal links are converted to WordPress accordingly to the rewrite rules of WP website.



To find more information on how to convert website content from Tumblr to WordPress, visit this site:



http://www.cms2cms.com/supported-cms/tumbrl-com-to-wordpress-migration



Distinctive Features of Automated Tumblr to WordPress Migration



- No Coding Skills Required. As it was mentioned CMS2CMS is an automated converter that minimizes the procedure to a few mouse clicks in the migration wizard. Thus, the website owner shouldn’t be up against codes and scripts.



- Free Preview Available. Before the migration goes live, it is possible to try free Demo Migration to see how service works. CMS2CMS imports a part of Tumblr content (up to 10 content pages/posts) to WordPress, so the user may check up how it looks on a new website.



- Direct and Accurate Procedure. This method of conversion substitutes the double-process of export and import. All Tumblr site content is transferred directly to WordPress in a few minutes. Plus, there’s no need to wait, the migration starts right after setup.



As a proof of CMS2CMS accomplished data migration performance, all the users may evaluate its rapid and constant improvement and master dedication.



“cms2cms has become my salvation. The tool has allowed a few simple steps, thanks to technical support, can wear my website in just a moment. Tools, support, care and great price”, says Julián Marquina (www.julianmarquina.es).



So, now CMS2CMS allows all the website owners to make their conversion from Tumblr to WordPress swift and accurate at the same time.



About CMS2CMS

CMS2CMS is the automated migration tool that allows its users to migrate their website content from one CMS platform to another as well as supports migration of data between forum platforms. The main goal of this online service is make the migration process fast and flawless for any user, whether they are experts or non technically savvy.



Media contact

CMS2CMS

support@cms2cms.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.cms2cms.com