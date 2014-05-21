New Manufacturing market report from Markets and Markets: "Conveyor Systems Market - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Conveyor Systems Market by Conveyor Types (Roller, Belt, Overhead, Pallet, Crescent & others), Industry (Automotive, Airport, Retail and Food & Beverage) and Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas & ROW): Industry Trends & Forecast to 2018
Automation has emerged in every industrial segment and has become an integral part of most industrial operations. Conveyor systems are efficient and advanced in their operational features. The company can save time and costs with respect to material handling, where in addition to this, errors are minimized. All these factors necessitate the installation of conveyor systems.
Conveyor systems are used in many industries such as automotive, retail, food & beverage, airport, and others. In retail, it is used in distribution centers and warehouses for sorting, stacking, cross-docking, and distribution. Retail logistics and warehousing industries are dependent on conveying equipment to enhance the efficiency of its operations. In the automotive sector, conveyors are used in assembly line, body shop, paint shop, and other segments. In the food & beverage industry, it is used for applications such as food processing, packaging, material moving, and others. Airport conveyors are used for baggage-handling operations. With the increase in the passenger-handling capacity, the airports need to expand their terminals in order to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic in terminals; thus, these expansions increase the demand for conveyor systems.
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Conveyor systems are the easiest tools to use to complete functions that are part of every industry. The industry requirement varies from product, process, and volume of production. Market attractiveness for the material-handling industry is high; Europe dominates the conveyor systems market.
The report segments the market on the basis of geography, industry, and conveyor type. The geography segment comprises four regions; Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the ROW (Middle East and Africa). In the report, four industries are considered; retail, food & beverage, airport, and automotive. All the major conveyor systems are considered with respect to their industry. These conveyor systems include belt, roller, pallet, overhead, floor, tri-planar, and crescent types.
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