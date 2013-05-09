Cook County Government and INXPO Team Up for Big Data Week Success

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- During the recent Big Data Week, Cook County Government and Chicago-based software firm INXPO combined forces to develop, produce and stream live interactive presentations from over 20 local experts on big and open Data topics.



“Cook County is home to many of today’s technology leaders and is well-known as an incubator for digital entrepreneurs,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “Big Data Week gave us the opportunity to showcase our expertise and accomplishments.”



Big Data Week 2013 was a global event with 27 participating cities including Beirut, London, San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur and Toronto. Using INXPO’s platform, Cook County and Chicago held 32 virtual and physical events, the most of any participating city. On Wednesday, May 8, the Bloom Agency UK rated Chicago as the 5th most socially connected city. They rated Cook County’s “@CHGBigDataWeek” Twitter account the number one social media influencer around the event. “@ToniPreckwinkle” was rated number 3 in influence.



“We wanted to build a stage to tell the world about what data and technology companies are doing in the Chicago area, because Silicon Valley is not the only place where innovation is happening,” said Lydia Murray, Cook County’s Chief Information Officer. “INXPO’s platform gave us the ability to create a very professional looking and interactive experience.”



Promoting local firms is an extension of President Preckwinkle’s regional strategy for economic development.



In keeping with Preckwinkle’s focus on local technology companies, Cook County worked with Chicago-based INXPO, whose next generation webcasting platform, Social Business TV, powered the online experience. Working with the Bureau of Technology, INXPO supported the Big Data Week online experience and streamed three days of live programming from its downtown Chicago studios. Viewers accessed the content on desktops, laptops and mobile devices.



“INXPO is honored to support Cook County and the City of Chicago. Their challenge – reaching a large dispersed audience with an important series of programs – is one organizations of all sizes face,” said Drew VanVooren, President of INXPO. “Social Business TV is the ideal platform to deliver a highly engaging, interactive and measurable viewing experience.”



All of the Big Data Week Chicago presentations are available on demand and free of charge. On demand viewers can access the video-based programs from any device at their convenience.



About INXPO

