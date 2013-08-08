Win a Dream Hawaii Vacation at Koloa Landing with Exciting Cook Your Way to Kauai Contest

Koloa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- That dream Hawaiian vacation which has always seemed out of reach is now within grasp, thanks to the exciting "Cook Your Way to Kauai" contest from Koloa Landing Resort, We Olive and Emmy award winning celebrity chef Sam Zien.



Chef Zien, The Cooking Guy, is shooting new episodes of his popular The Sam Livecast series at Koloa Landing in Kauai this November. The beautiful, pristine surroundings, along with the wonderful array of natural ingredients found in and around Kauai made the location a natural for the San Diego-based chef.



Koloa Landing and the beautiful island of Kauai are too good to keep to himself, however. So, Zein and We Olive, an online olive oil and gourmet food store, have teamed up to put together this sensational contest.



"Our first Livecast viewer cooking competition was a total blast,” said Zien. “But this time, thanks to Koloa Landing and We Olive, the winners will get to come to Kauai with us while we shoot a week's worth of Livecast shows. Sunshine, shave ice, Livecast shoots, spam, coconuts, plate lunches . . . It's going to be ridiculously fun.”



The lucky winner of the "Cook Your Way to Kauai" contest will receive a five day, four night stay at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu Beach in Kauai, staying in a two bedroom villa. Accommodations and airfare for the winner and a guest will be provided, along with extra benefits such as dinner at local destination Merriman's Restaurant, along with the opportunity to watch a week's worth of The Sam Livecast episodes being shot right on property.



To enter, individuals must create an original recipe, and submit a photo of their final plated dish and of themselves, along with the written recipe ingredients and instructions. Eight finalists will be chosen, and will have the opportunity to battle it out on an episode of The Sam Livecast in September.



Two extra winners will be chosen at random from Koloa Landing's Facebook page on September 3rd, 2013. Simply like Koloa Landing Resort on Facebook to be entered for a chance to win a dream vacation to Kauai.



The deadline to enter the "Cook Your Way to Kauai contest" is August 16, 2013.



To enter the contest and to see the complete contest rules, information and details, visit TheCookingGuy.com/Kauai, or KoloaLandingResort.com/Contest.



More information on Koloa Landing Resort is available at KoloaLandingResort.com, or by calling 888.317.0205.



About Koloa Landing Resort

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu Beach is one of the leading luxury villa resorts on Hawaii. Offering a pristine location, and world-class amenities and accommodations, a dream family vacation or private getaway is awaiting travelers at Koloa Landing. Set within 25 acres of lush, tropical property, less than a mile from Poipu Beach and with multiple resort pools, brand new state of the art fitness center and luxurious spa, and more, there's something for everyone at Koloa Landing. Make a reservation today by visiting KoloaLandingResort.com or calling 888.317.0205.