Cooke Furniture Announces Holiday Special on Palisades Rectangular Fire Pit

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Cooke Furniture has built a reputation on offering quality propane fire pit tables and fire pit products at reasonable prices, making it possible for families on a budget to enjoy the warmth and beauty of a fire pit on their patio or in their back yard. While supplies last, Cooke Furniture is offering a special on the Palisades Rectangular Fire Pit Table from the So Cal Collection as a Black Friday promotion, just in time for holiday enjoyment.



This fire pit is made in the USA and includes a beige aluminum top and a bronze base. The all aluminum construction makes this fire pit particularly durable. The aluminum top features welded corners that stand up even to commercial use. Unlike other fire pit tables on the market, Cooke fire pits, located on the web at www.socalfirepits.com , contain no cheap glue or tiles to fall off and crack.



The Palisades model hides the tank with a door under the table for a finished look, and the brushed aluminum top comes with a choice of silver bolts for a more seamless look or black bolts for an accent.



So Cal fire pit tables are made in California with precision CNC bending and laser cutting technology for the best quality. Best of all, custom orders can be made for a $500 fee, allowing families to choose any color they want for their own fire pit table.



Cooke Furniture offers this great So Cal fire pit table for a low holiday price. Contact Cooke Furniture to build a custom fire pit table that fits any budget and will give families enjoyment for many years to come.



About So Cal Fire Pit and Cooke Furniture

Cooke Furniture proudly makes fire pits that are durable and of the highest quality and beauty. Made completely in the USA, these fire pits have the best parts and are put together right in California. Custom orders are always available so that anyone can have the perfect fire pit table.



For More Information:

David Cooke

Cooke Furniture

80 Running Iron Road

Bishop CA 93514

951-805-0314

davidcookeindustries@gmail.com

www.socalfirepits.com