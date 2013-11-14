Cooke Furniture Announces the Perfect Fall Accessory

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The long days and warm evenings of summer are drawing to a close. Even in southern California where the weather is nearly perfect, cool fall evenings make it less than pleasant to sit outside without some form of warmth. Families who want to stretch their outdoor season a few months into the fall may be able to do so with the help of propane fire pit tables.



Fire tables from Cooke Furniture, located on the web at http://www.dcilifestyle.com , are sturdy, American made and built to give years of enjoyment to families in every climate. These fire tables are not only a source of warmth and light but are also beautiful additions to any deck, patio or backyard. The lovely flames provide ambience while the beautiful included fire pit glass in various colors casts a warm glow over the yard area. Families gather around a Cooke Furniture fire pit, no matter what the weather.



Every Cooke Furniture fire pit is made to exacting standards for safety and long-term use. An investment in a Cooke Furniture propane fire pit table is an investment in a families “together” time as well as a great accessory for bringing friends and neighbors together. The lovely options available at Cooke Furniture for fire pit design make it easy for homeowners to choose a fire pit that matches their own personal taste and decorative scheme. Available in many colors and styles, these high-quality fire pits represent the very best in design and function.



For many years, Cooke Furniture has been supplying California families with quality gas fire tables. Fall is one of the best times for installation as families will get the most use out of the fire pit immediately. Cooke Furniture is ready to make this fall the best ever with the installation of a beautiful gas fire pit.



About Cooke Furniture

Cooke Furniture is a company that is dedicated to providing quality, American-made products to homeowners all over the world. With attention to detail, professional installation and high-end products, Cooke Furniture is able to supply homeowners with the highest quality in outdoor fire pit tables, including installation of propane supplies and fire table accessories for local buyers and shipping available worldwide.



For More Information: http://www.dcilifestyle.com