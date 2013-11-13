Cooke Furniture Offers Fire Pit Glass and Accessories

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Cooke Furniture is reminding consumers that they offer not only fire pit tables, but fire pit glass and accessories. While customers across the nation look to Cooke Furniture for their propane fire pit table , they are a continued resource for homeowners seeking to keep their gas fire pit table running smoothly.



Cooke Furniture's accessories help to not only keep their fire pit tables operating well, but they also help keep it beautiful. The company offers everything needed to accessorize or maintain a rectangular fire pit including the fire pit grate and other components. Whether homeowners need gas fire pit parts or propane fire pit parts, Cooke Furniture can provide fire pit grates and other accessories to complete the unit.



One of the most commonly-requested accessories for fire pits in propane or natural gas is fire pit glass. A fire pit table in propane or natural gas can use various colors of fire pit glass to change the look and ambience created by the fire. The use of clear, bright fire pit glass gives a clean light that spreads over an area and provides illumination, while a warm, rich color provides a diffuse glow. By the use of different types of fire pit glass, homeowners can tailor their fire pit’s lighting to their own tastes or needs. Cooke Furniture’s fire pit glass is made of durable glass that is heat-tempered and resistant to provide years of use without smudging, soot or other dulling factors common in many fire glass products. Each fire pit comes with a multi-color mix that can be replaced with any color desired by the customer.



Cook Furniture also carries a wide range of accessories for fire pits including pans and lids, burners, valves and controls, grates, fuel sources, propane tanks, and wind screens. Whatever the need for accessories, Cooke Furniture can provide the right items to keep fire pit tables operating smoothly and without problems.



Fire pits are an investment in a home’s value, and Cooke Furniture treats every purchase as important. With the help of Cooke Furniture’s wide inventory, homeowners can design, build, install and maintain their fire pits for many years of enjoyable use.



About Cooke Furniture

Cooke Furniture is a company specializing in fire pit tables for California homeowners. With free delivery and installation to all southern California homes, Cooke Furniture has built a reputation as the premiere provider of quality fire pit tables throughout the region. Cooke Furniture professionals are always available to answer questions and provide free fire pit installation appraisals.



For More Information: http://www.socalfirepits.com