Cooke Furniture Offers Forced Air Heating Options

Bishop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Cooke Furniture is justifiably proud of its many heating options such as propane- and natural gas-fueled fire pits and fire tables. Cooke Furniture products, located on the web at www.socalfirepits.com , can transform an outdoor area from dull and boring to exciting and inviting instantly.



Fire pits offer many benefits to an outdoor area, but one of the most desired benefits is heating. It can be chilly in the evening and a fire pit, fire table or other heating product can extend the outdoor entertaining or gathering lifespan by months in some climates. Therefore, the forced air heating system offered on COOKE fire pit tables may be the perfect solution for extending the usable months on a family's patio or in their backyard.



Forced air heating refers to the process of delivering hot air to the user via an electric heater that blows the air through ducts. This process delivers heat to the user through a vent located under the table top. The term "forced air" is usually associated with indoor central heating units, but it can also be applied to the heating system available on COOKE fire tables. With forced air heating, hot air can be delivered to several vents so it can be distributed to various locations, offering warmth and comfort to everyone sitting around the fire. Unlike other fire pit tables on the market, COOKE tables with forced air heating systems can keep users warm in colder seasons. A forced air heating system will make a huge difference in how comfortable users are when it would normally be too cold to dine or socialize outdoors.



Those who are interested in seeing the many different products offered by Cooke Furniture can visit the website at http://www.socalfirepits.com to see photos of many types of fire pits and outdoor heating options.



About Cooke Furniture

Cooke Furniture offers a number of outdoor fire pits and fire table options using natural gas and propane as a fuel source. All Cooke Furniture firepits are made in the USA to high standards of quality and excellence and are backed by a full satisfaction guarantee. Cooke Furniture offers local delivery in southern California and ships throughout the world.



For More Information: www.socalfirepits.com