Cookerreviews.net Review VitaClay VM7900-8 Releases

Matthew Carey, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Slow Cooker Reviews (http://www.cookerreviews.net) are proud to announce that they have just recently reviewed the brand new VitaClay VM7900-8. The new VitaClay VM7900-8 boasts on it's predecessor's features and aims to provide homeowners and avid cookers with an even more comprehensive solution for home cooking. The previous model, the VitaClay VM7900-6 was out-dated in comparison to other Slow Cooker and Multi Cooker models.



According to their comprehensive review, Slow Cooker Reviews have described the VitaClay VM7900-8 as a winning leader in the category. The Slow Cooker and Multi Cooker offers plenty for homeowners to cook up batches of great tasting foods. The first thing that stands out about the VitaClay VM7900-8 is that it contains unglazed clay pots, instead of the aluminium chemical coated cooking bowl found in the predecessor. Additionally, the VM7900-8 is much more efficient and effective when it comes to quick and powerful cooking. In fact, the VitaClay VM7900-8 is capable of cooking up to 4-times faster than a standalone slow cooker. Finally, the VitaClay VM7900-8 allows homeowners to make probiotic yogurt and even yogurt cheese on the fly.



Commenting, Daniel Matthews, CEO of Slow Cooker Reviews said, "We are thoroughly impressed with the features and functionality of the VitaClay VM7900-8. It is what you would expect from the year 2013. It has all of the bells and whistles that homeowners and even commercial industries need to cook up great tasting foods. The inner bowl is large enough for large cuts of meat, and the cooking aspect is powerful enough to cook through almost any kind of food in just a matter of hours."



He then went onto say, "With other Slow Cookers we have tested, it often takes anywhere between 4 and 6 hours to thoroughly cook a batch of meat. With the VitaClay VM7900-8, this is achievable in just under 2-hours thanks to the improved and redesigned functionality."



Their VitaClay VM7900-8 Review can be found on their official website. From there, readers can read a full comprehensive and unbiased review on the model, and see just how futuristic the model really is. The LCD programmable touch screen gives users the control they need over their meals, as well as being able to automatically set total cooking time, temperature settings and even enable the auto keep-warm functionality with the touch of a single button.



To read their full VitaClay VM7900-8 Review, head over to: http://www.cookerreviews.net/vitaclay-vm7900-8-multi-cooker-review/



About Slow Cooker Reviews

Slow Cooker Reviews, established since early 2012, have dedicated their time and efforts to reviewing all of the popular Slow Cooker models on the market. They believe that consumers should have direct access to unbiased and comprehensive reviews.



