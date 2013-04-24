Cookied Offer More Than Cookie-Cooker Templates, with New Custom Website Creations for Small Businesses

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- One of the first things a new small business needs to consider when starting out in the twenty first century is a website. However, to create a great looking website that represents how the company aspires to be, can be punishingly expensive and outside the budget of most start-ups. The solution in Cambridge and the surrounding area has been provided by Cookied, an artisan web developer that craft affordable websites for small businesses.



The company will custom-code a website from scratch for businesses, making it easy to use both for visitors and administrators, unlike many sites which emphasise visuals for the user at the expense of making them impossible to update without the web developers help. Their site packages all come with free photography, free hosting and a £75 Google Ad Words voucher to begin online marketing in earnest the minute the site is launched.



As well as offering a unique aesthetic, the cookied website designers utilise the skills of their colleagues in SEO to ensure that all builds offer the best performance in search engines, from site plans to meta-tagging, every step of the process is optimized for usability and marketing.



Their own website plays testament to their skills with a dynamic content gallery of scrolling testimonials which serve both as recommendation and portfolio (http://www.cookied.co.uk/portfolio.html)- an elegant means by which to maximise the information available in a simple display.



A spokesperson for Cookied explained, “We understand that the huge web development companies often shoot too high for the needs of small businesses, who often want a virtual business card with enhanced functionality that can allow web users to discover and interact with their business and services effectively and efficiently, but without the need for many of the bells and whistles. We liken our sites to an old Rolls Royce, simple and elegant and masterfully built, where many bigger competitors treat websites like boy racer cars, tricking them out to inflate the price when the quality isn’t there to support them.”



About Cookied

Cookied are a small but perfectly formed team of designers, developers and search engine (SEO) specialists, who are passionate about website design and website promotion. Cookied specialize in creating unique, hand coded and affordable websites for small and growing businesses in Cambridge and around the Cambridgeshire area. For more information, please visit: http://www.cookied.co.uk/