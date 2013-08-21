Cookie's Kids Has the Best Selection of Discount School Uniforms for Sale Online

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- There are many to-do's, tasks and chores leading up to the start of the next school year. At Cookie's Kids, one of the most daunting has been made incredibly quick and easy, with a huge selection of discount school uniforms for sale online.



In the past, shopping for school uniforms has tended to be a very taxing and stressful experience. Multiple stores would need to be visited for clothes, shoes, accessories, and those one or two pesky hard to find items. For families with multiple children of different ages, as well as those with both boys and girls, and those looking for hard to find sizes, the task could stretch on and on with so many different stops, and all of those lines and crowds.



However, at CookiesKids.com, everything can be found in one spot, and it's all readily available. They have an absolutely massive collection of discount school uniforms for sale online.



This includes school uniforms for boys and girls, children of all ages from preschool to high school, husky and plus sizes, and clothes and accessories for all seasons and occasions. All types of school uniforms are available, and it's easy to find the exact matching items that are required thanks to school code inputs.



Not only is Cookie's Kids the most convenient way to shop for school uniforms online, it's also the most affordable.



Entire wardrobes for the year can be purchased for incredibly low prices, with individual items being moved at prices so low they're almost too good to be true. Boys polos start at $4.99, and button up shirts start at $5.99, while girls skorts start at $5.99 and skirts at $7.99.



With prices this low, and a selection this great, there truly is no need for anywhere else. Cookie's is the one stop shop for buying discount school uniforms online.



Visit CookiesKids.com today to see all of their high quality discount school uniforms for sale. Parents can stock up and save with less hassle and time than ever, and at a fraction of the price.



About Cookie's Kids

Cookie's, the Kids Department Store, is the leading destination to buy school uniforms online. Established in New York City in 1972, they have seven store locations and have maintained a reputation as the World's Largest Kids Department Store and the number 1 School Uniform Headquarters in the United States. At CookiesKids.com, there's a huge collection of high quality discount school uniforms for sale, from toddlers all the way through high school, with boys and girls uniforms, and even hard to find sizes all readily available. For more information on their discount school uniforms, call the company at 1.877.94.Cookies.