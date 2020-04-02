Cookies Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nestle, Danone

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Growing product popularity, especially in emerging regions, is expected to be the key factor fueling the market growth. Moreover, high demand for chocolate cookies in developed economies like U.S., Germany, and U.K. will boost the market further. Bakery manufacturers attract customers with innovative packaging solutions and by launching new flavor variants, such as pineapple.



The global cookies market size was valued at USD 30.62 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.



Rising disposable income in emerging economies including China and India is projected to drive the product demand over the years to come. Rising product popularity as gifting option is also projected to boost the demand. Oats and digestive ingredients are the major ingredients in cookies. Certain cookies are gluten-free and high on energy. Now-a-days, new flavors with exotic add-ons are being introduced in the market as per the changing consumer demands.



Cookies prepared by shortened baking process are fat-free and a cohesive product of protein. Rising concerns over glutamic disorders and lactose intolerance in developed countries of North America and Europe are projected to increase the demand for gluten-free cookies. Supportive regulations aimed for ensuring organic labeling in food & beverage industry for the finished goods is forcing the manufacturers to improve label standards. These factors are also likely to have a positive impact on the cookies market growth.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=95820



Segment by Key players:

- Kellogg

- PepsiCo

- Nestle

- Danone

- Mondelez International

- Campbell Soup Company

- Parle Products Pladis

- General Mills

- Pacific Cookie

- Great American Cookies

- Boulder Brands

- Starbucks



Segment by Type:

- Plain and Butter-Based Cookies

- Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Bakeries and Specialty Stores

- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

- Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores

- Foodservice

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=95820



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cookies Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cookies Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cookies Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cookies Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cookies Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cookies Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cookies Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cookies Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cookies Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cookies Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cookies Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cookies Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cookies Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cookies Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cookies Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cookies Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=95820



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.