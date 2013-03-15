Cooking Hawaiian Style Site Launches 'How-To' Videos Demonstrating "the Art of Island Cuisine" to the World

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- CookingHawaiianStyle.com is a leading food and recipe-sharing site, which has successfully attracted a global reach of over 1 Million followers. To build upon this rapid growth, top Hawaiian Chefs and celebrities will demonstrate short Hawaiian cooking tips and techniques through contemporary how-to video tutorials. These short videos will be the ideal compliment to the site’s daily recipe listings, and recipe-sharing platform, further engaging it's audience.



"Imagine: the possibility of quickly learning how to cook Hawaiian-style favorites from extraordinary Chefs,celebrities and locals whenever you want" explains chef Chai Chaowasaree, Hawaiian Airlines Executive Chefand featured recipe contributor.



“These impactful yet short island cooking tips and video demonstrations, will now be digitally showcased more efficiently, and be easily accessible to our audience worldwide, from any home kitchen.” Notes Lanai Tabura, the Cooking Hawaiian Style video series host, Hawaii No Ka Oi Radio personality & Comedian.



The all-star lineup extends beyond the cast with an award-winning Director Kai Bovaird (known for his special effects work in blockbuster hits including The Matrix, Pirates of the Caribbean, X-Men) and one of the most sought after Directors of Photography, Ruben Carillo (won numerous awards Best Short Film at the Hawaii International Film Festival, Mana I Ka Leo. His photography has been seen in magazines across the globe and he has an image at the Smithsonian for his work with the Merrie Monarch Festival) and Assistant Director, Dawn (Executive Producer, Writer of award winning film Mana I Ka Leo).



Cooking Hawaiian Style is releasing the first six episodes of the series as follows:



March 05, 2013: Lanai hosts Radasha Ho'ohuli (Miss Hawaii USA 2006)



March 11, 2013: Lanai hosts Kimi Werner (Featured on Cooking Channel's Hook Line & Dinner, 2008



Women's National Spearfishing champion).



March 18, 2013: Lanai hosts Augie T (Hawaii No Ka Oi 99.1 FM Radio Personality, Comedian)



March 25, 2013: Lanai hosts Andrea Onetti and Jessica Heiman (Owners of Onda Pasta, fresh Hawaiian made pasta).



April 01, 2013: Lanai hosts Chef Nicole LaTorre (Hawaii Sustainable Chef)



April 08, 2013: Lanai hosts Melveen Leed (Hawaiian Music Legend)



