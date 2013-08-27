Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Chase McDaniel comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids? is the perfect text for any parent that has a child that is interested in experimenting with recipes. This journal gives the children the opportunity to make a note of any recipes that they may come across that they like or to make a note of recipes that they have modified. It can even be used by an individual that wants to create great recipes that kids can use. The outline is extremely easy to follow so any individual will be able to create a masterpiece. It must be borne in mind that children?s recipes have to be configured in a fashion that they can understand and as such the formatting has to be a bit different. This cooking journal for kids provides all that and more. The author has made it his duty to make the process as easy as possible.



About Chase McDaniel

Chase McDaniel remembered being in the kitchen with his mother and having fun helping her to prepare tantalizing meals using various recipes. He also remembered that he particularly enjoyed the moments when his mother would allow him to prepare his own version of recipes and he would always have to make a note of it on paper that he may misplace at some point. It was then that he made the vow to create a book that could be used to create recipes. It would be a blank slate that could be used to create menus. It is a must have for any individual that has a flair for creating great kid recipes. Chase put a lot of research in before he created this journal as he wanted it to be as perfect as possible.



Pick up a copy of Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Cooking-Journal-Recipe-Book-Blank/dp/1628846933



Read what other people are saying about Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids on Facebook.Com https://www.facebook.com/CookingGenius



Cooking Journal: Recipe Book for Kids * by Chase McDaniel

Publication Date: July 22, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628846935

Print ISBN: 9781628846935

Find More Books Published By Speedy Publishing Google Us!