New Food market report from Mintel: "Cooking Sauces in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Cooking Sauces in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers prepared ethnic, tomato based, traditional (local), soy and other wet sauces. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Cooking Sauces in Thailand is given in THB and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Ethnic
- Other Cooking Sauces
- Soy
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yan Wal Yun Co., Ltd., Thaitheparos PLC, Chew Huad Co., Ltd., Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cooking Sauces in US (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Austria (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Italy (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Spain (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Finland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in UK (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Portugal (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in Turkey (2014) - Market Sizes
- Cooking Sauces in India (2014) - Market Sizes