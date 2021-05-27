Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Cooking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Cooking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Cooking Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Supercook, Mariner Software, MasterCook, HungrySeacow, CondÃ© Nast, Cookstr, Aisle Ahead, Adobe, DVO Enterprises,



Brief Overview on Cooking Software:

Cooking software is type of application software which helps in all phases of cooking environment, including planning meals, creating shopping lists, nutritional analysis of recipe ingredients and much more. This software helps for household and professional use for making delicious food.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Chefs, and Food Professional for Making New Food Recipes

Increasing Demand from Recipe Content Providers for Publishing Recipes on Internet



Market Trends:

Introduction of new features such as Creating Recipe Card in which they can Arrange Ingredients, Instruction and add Images of Food



The Global Cooking Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (House, Restaurant, Hotels, Others), Device (Desktop, Mobile), Subscription (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud-Based, Web-Based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In January 2020, Yummly, Whirlpool Corporation's digital recipe and cooking platform launched the new kitchen device in its mission to be the smartest and most helpful food platform â€" the YummlyÂ® Smart Thermometer.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Cooking Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



