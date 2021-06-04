Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cooking Wines Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cooking Wines Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cooking Wines. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ECOVINAL SL (Spain),AAK (Sweden),De Vinco Company (United States),Marina Foods, Inc. (United States),Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine (China),Zhangjiagang City Xiongzheng Wine (China),Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine (China),Mizkan Holdings (Japan),World Finer Foods (United States),Goya Foods, Inc. (United States),KAâ€¢ME (Japan),KIKKOMAN SALES USA, INC. (United States),Mizkan America, Inc. (Japan),Pompeian, Inc. (United States),World Finer Foods (United States),B&G Foods (United States),Foshan Haitian flavouring & Food Co.Ltd. (China),Zhejiang Jiashan Yellow Rice Wine (China) ,Zhejiang Pagoda Brand Shaoxing Rice Wine (China).



Definition:

Cooking Wines are the go-to wine that adds flavor to foods but is not good for drinking. These wines are mostly used in cooking meat or fish, desserts, sauces, and other food products. Cooking wine is majorly used for as marinade ingredients, cooking liquid, or as a flavoring in a finished dish. These wines contain high calories, sodium, minerals, and low fat that helps to improve the food taste as well as its appearance. The increased consumption of cooking wines is expected to boost the market in the upcoming years.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cooking Wines Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Changing Food Trends Globally



Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Cooking Wine in Rice

Cooking Wine as Preservative

Growing Demand from Food Industry



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Cooking Wine



Opportunities:

Growing Use as Marinade Ingredient in Meat Industry

Health Benefits Offered by Cooking Wine



The Global Cooking Wines Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Red Cooking Wine, White Cooking Wine, Yellow Cooking Wine, Sparkling Cooking Wine, Dry Madeira), Application (Commercial, Home Use), Food Type (Meat, Desserts, Sauces, Other), Uses (Marinade Ingredient, Flavoring, Cooking Liquid, Other), Flavors (Dry Red & White Wines, Dry Nutty/Oxidized Wines, Sweet Nutty/Oxidized Wines, Sweet Fortified Red Wines Like Port, Sweet White Wines, Rice Wine), Packaging (1 to 3 Liters, 5 Liters, More than 5 Liters)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



