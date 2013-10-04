COOKOO - the Connected Watch Received the Fresh Award at DISTREE Latin America 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- COOKOO the connected watch has been awarded the Fresh Award "A First Look at New Technology" in Sept 12th. The Fresh Awards, part of the premier channel event DISTREE Latin America, appointed the COOKOO connected watch the 'Best in Tech' in 2013. The Fresh Award recognizes innovation and the potential of new technology products such as the COOKOO watch, at leading industry events around the globe.



Henri-Nicolas OLIVIER – CEO of ConnecteDevice Ltd, maker of COOKOO the connected watch - receiving the Fresh Award from Fred Brown – Partner of The Sightline Group.



COOKOO the connected watch is iconic in design for its ultra clean lines and smart functionalities. It works on a three-handed movement layered with an LCD digital display. With the COOKOO App™, the watch displays preferred notifications from the smartphone or tablets, at the same time help users stay on top of their connected life. At the forefront of the smart watch revolution, COOKOO combines in style an analog movement with wireless connectivity to the latest iPhone, iPad, SAMSUNG GALAXY S4 and some of the Android 4.3 devices via the COOKOO App. Users can pick and choose what matters to them and how they can remote control the iOS and Android devices.



COOKOO is blazing the trail of a new category of wirelessly connected watches that put simplicity and usefulness first and foremost in its design. Unlike competitive products, COOKOO does not need regular recharging, thus placing itself in the league of innovative and quality timepieces. The self-replaceable standard battery lasts up to one year.



About the COOKOO watch

ConnecteDevice named its first connected watch COOKOO in honor of the traditional Black Forest cuckoo clocks that have been gracing many homes since the 18th Century. For more information, please visit cookoowatch.com . LIKE our Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/TheCookooWatch ) to keep abreast of new developments.



About ConnecteDevice Ltd

ConnecteDevice Ltd is a global business specializing in the manufacture, design and development of technology-driven, visionary products and services in the appcessories field — the fast growing category of smartphone accessories working together with an app.

With engineers in the USA and Hong Kong, industrial designers in Europe, a strong manufacturing team in China, and a quality control team from Hong Kong, ConnecteDevice develops cutting-edge technologies to create intelligent, intuitive, and fashion-forward products.

The company’s newly released COOKOO™ connected watch provides intuitive connectedness to users who want to stay upwardly mobile, connected, and in control, without the hassle of media overload. The COOKOO watch exemplifies ConnecteDevice’s commitment to high quality, functionality, and exceptional design.



About Fresh Awards

The Fresh Award Show is a staged production variety show for new technology: pure "infotainment".Fresh is an entertaining and lively industry awards program and show of new technology at leading industry events. For more information, please visit www.freshnewtechnology.com



About DISTREE Latin America

DISTREE Latin America is the ‘must attend’ event for senior ICT & CE channel executives operating in the Brazilian and LatAm channels. Covering a broad spectrum of innovative ICT solutions, technology products and consumer electronics. For more information, please visit http://www.distree-latam.com/



Press contact

Esther FOK

Marketing Manager

Esther.Fok@ConnecteDevice.com