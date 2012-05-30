Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Candy's Cutlery Collection, an online store for cookware and cutlery, is becoming a favorite destination for those who like to cook. While many companies provide competitive pricing OR low shipping, Candy's Cutlery and Cookware promises both which helps shoppers save money.



"Every week we are looking at places like Amazon to make sure we are being as competitive with our pricing as we can possibly be. That competitive pricing with our ALWAYS free shipping is a great bargain for our customers," explains Candy Jackson, owner of Candy's Cutlery and Cookware.



When customers order off of the site, their orders usually ship the same day. They have access to great pricing on the most popular brands for cookware, cutlery, flatware and kitchen accessories.



"I love being in the kitchen and I love to cook, but as a business person I need to be efficient with my time," says Jackson. "So I want products in my kitchen that are good quality, durable and time saving. We strive to provide products on the website that fit all those criteria."



Jackson also authors a blog on the website to give cooks tips on how to use the products they sell and is expecting to add some of her own favorite recipes in the months to come. With her sweet, grandma-like countenance and keen passion for cooking and providing quality products, it's no wonder cooks love Candy's!



To learn more visit Candy's online at 'http://candyscutlerycollection.com'



About Candy's Cutlery Collection

Candy's Cutlery Collection provides quality cookware, cutlery, flatware and more at rock bottom prices. They offer free shipping a limited lifetime warranties on most cookware, cutlery, flatware and kitchen accessories.