Cool Business Ideas for the Right Person

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Anyone interested in some cool business ideas should consider the possible opportunities around them. Those who live in large cities and neighborhoods with a home owners association are aware of certain requirements that go with pet ownership. This is the perfect opportunity for a great career or part time job.



“Cleaning dog poo is not many people’s idea of a great job opportunity, but for the right person it can be a very lucrative choice,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



The actual job itself is fairly straightforward. Cleaning up messes is something many pet owners do not want to do but see it as necessary. For those living in large apartment buildings or condominiums, this can be a great way to supplement income.



“Getting a foot in the door with buildings is an especially good idea. This means a chance to have multiple clients or a single contracted job for the entire building,” said McQueen.



Word of mouth advertising will get this startup business off the ground. Many will appreciate the knowledge of another taking care of their pets’ messes.



“Waiting for a pet to go and having to clean it afterwards can be frustrating. Knowing someone is coming right behind the owner to take care of that is a real relief and time saver,” said McQueen.



This is one of a few cool business ideas and like the others will require the right person and in this instance, a strong stomach.



Anyone interested in learning more about home-based business opportunities should visit http://mcqueenathome.com/ to learn more about the possibilities. More about pet waste removal is available here .



Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/