Cool Business Ideas: Love Pets? Here Is a Business to Clean Up

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Large cities have pet owners. Large city pet owners have to clean up after their pets. Many have no desire to clean up after their pets, particularly if the owners are in a hurry.



“This is the best place to start a pet poop patrol business and that is one of the cool business ideas that is detailed in this article. No one wants to deal with the necessity of cleaning up after a dog and are willing to pay well for the service,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



There is more to starting this business than many may think. McQueen has a full page dedicated to this particular business and the requirements to get started.



The basics are necessary: shovels, pans, gloves and the like. Most importantly, a reliable vehicle is necessary.



“You do not want to drive around town in a small car filled with dog poo,” said McQueen.



Most that start a pet poop patrol business often use a truck with an open bed because of the smell. Again, the smell is a reason many may be willing to pay for the services of someone else to clean up after pets.



McQueen has more information available on her website. This includes excellent information on marketing and how to successfully find customers.



“Social media has changed the face of marketing for many businesses, particularly small ones. This is a great and free way to get your name in front of as many customers as possible,” said McQueen.



More information on this business or other cool business ideas is available on her website. Visit the pet poop patrol site here .



Those who have an interest in business ideas for beginners or would like to learn more about other aspects of McQueen’s blog should visit her website at http://mcqueenathome.com



