Cool Business Ideas, Main Theme of Recent Article Published at McQueenAtHome.com

Avon, IN -- 05/29/2013 -- Many home businesses require at least some degree of investment, and many investments are well beyond the scope of those who want to work from home. Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com discusses one of the many new cool business ideas for those who want their own business.



“This may seem silly, but there is real potential for excellent income with this business idea,” said McQueen.



The venture is cleaning up after pets for owners who do not have the time.



“I like to call it a Pet Poop Patrol,” said McQueen.



Basically, you will be cleaning up droppings from pets on the property of the owner. Some of the areas that might need cleaning would be the yard, small patios or even apartments.



Since it is a relatively simple business, investment is relatively low. The work, on the other hand, is dirty.



“It is fairly straightforward, but you will need some basic tools, a reliable vehicle and a tough stomach,” said McQueen.



Before you get started, check with local waste management groups and be sure you are in full compliance. It is a good idea also to check in with other business owners to determine rates for your services.



“I would not suggest quitting your regular job until your income and client base is steady. Use free tools available to you at first – social media like Twitter and Facebook.”



The clientele is not going away, and the supply of business is there. Consider becoming a Pet Poop Patrol Specialist if you are serious about working out of the home.



