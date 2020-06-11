Cool Experts Helps Animals Keep Their Cool

Cedar Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Dogs and cats across Greater Austin are breathing a collective sigh of relief as pet owners embrace work- and vacation-from-home mindsets during COVID-19. To keep humans and house pets from becoming summer couch potatoes, the American Kennel Club recommends daily activities that include evening walks, indoor agility training, kitty hide-and-seek, pet bath time or fetch games.



For Texas staycationers who plan to hit the trails or head out on summer day trips, Cool Experts recommends smart thermostat installation. Today's programmable devices keep pets cool and comfy at home while helping their owners lower utility bills, create customized cooling schedules and eliminate energy waste.



Packing & Planning for Safe Summer Play

When staycation outings are dog-friendly, vets encourage pet owners to prepare for their adventures with a well-equipped vehicle or daypack. Important items include dog sunscreen with SPF 30 or above, SPF-rated dog hats, rash guards and sun goggles, a portable water bowl, extra water bottles and treats or kibble. First aid kits are essential, too—in case dogs or humans suffer from unexpected injuries.



Before heading out, be sure dogs are allowed at all staycation venues. Keep pets leashed, and never leave them in a parked car. Heat stroke is all too common in the Central Texas swelter. Plan for pet-friendly activities like shady hikes, clean water play and dog-friendly parks or open spaces. If your trip is more of a spa-day than a dog-day, pick your favorite pup-sitter and leave Fido at home while you're being pampered.



Keep the Home Front Cool & Comfortable

Most homeowners are sticking close to home for work and play these days, so high-efficiency AC and indoor air quality systems are a necessity. Cool Experts specializes in home and business HVAC repair and installation, and the company's NATE-certified technicians follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for virus disinfection and containment.



To keep indoor air clean and comfortable for animals and people, Cool Experts offers popular services like air quality testing, programmable thermostat installation, duct cleaning and disinfection, ductwork repairs or AC duct replacement.



About Cool Experts

Staffed by skilled, trained technicians who love pets and their humans, Cool Experts is Cedar Park's choice for reliable AC service. Known for its high-caliber customer support, Cool Experts is deemed an "essential business" that's open during all phases of Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas initiative. The company is also proud to provide dependable AC repairs for area businesses and work-from-home teams.



Trust Cool Experts to prioritize customer health and safety during each service call. Dial 512.588.1482 to request service. For convenience, Cool Experts also offers online scheduling.