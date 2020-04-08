Cool Experts Helps Austin Shelter in Place

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- From shared workspaces to grocery shortages, Central Texas families are adapting to a "new normal" in our pandemic reality. As Williamson, Travis and other counties enacted Stay Home, Stay Safe orders the last week of March, President Trump extended stay-at-home recommendations to April 30. These shelter-in-place protocols have inspired Greater Austin residents to deep clean and declutter in preparation for several weeks of telecommuting and virtual learning.



For many homeowners, surface disinfection tops the cleaning list—but HVAC specialists remind families to pay attention to indoor air quality, too. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that indoor air is often two to five times as polluted as outdoor air, so Cool Experts recommends cost-effective IAQ and duct cleaning services.



CDC Cleaning Recommendations for Surfaces

Spring cleaning should begin with a declutter session, followed by disinfection of surfaces and household items. As families work to prevent coronavirus transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these and other cleaning tips to safeguard occupants' health.



- -Sanitize all high-touch household surfaces (doorknobs, counters, light switches, toilets, etc.) regularly. Clean applicable surfaces multiple times per day if someone in the home is sick.



- -Always wear disposable gloves and ensure proper ventilation while working with cleaning products. First, clean the surface with soap and water. Then, sanitize the surface with a household disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.



- -To care for soft surfaces (carpets, window coverings, etc.), clean with soap and water or appropriate cleaners. When possible, launder these items using the warmest possible water setting. Dry completely. If laundering is not an option, disinfect the item with EPA-recommended products.



- -If possible, cover electronics with wipeable covers or screen protectors. Follow manufacturers' instructions for cleaning touchscreens, keyboards, smart devices and electronic surfaces. When no instructions are available, clean and disinfect with wipes or sprays containing 70% alcohol or more. Thoroughly dry surface before using.



Don't Forget Indoor Air Quality!

As Austin-Round Rock spends extra hours at home, Cool Experts' five-star HVAC team urges customers to assess indoor air quality. Depending on a family's unique needs, HVAC technicians may recommend air quality testing, duct cleaning services, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter changes or IAQ installation as part of a comprehensive air quality strategy.



According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association, indoor contaminants are pulled into a home's HVAC system and recirculated an average of five to seven times per day. As some pollutants escape AC filters and collect inside of ducts, residents with asthma, allergies or respiratory problems may suffer worse symptoms. Cool Experts provides cost-effective duct cleaning that extracts dust, pollen, pet dander, pathogens and other nasty buildup from ventilation systems.



Stay Home, Stay Healthy With the Cool Experts

As a provider of critical mechanical services, Cool Experts is considered an "essential business" that remains open during COVID-19 shutdowns. To assure peace of mind for AC and air quality customers, the Cedar Park HVAC team adheres to all CDC guidelines for sanitization, social distancing and low- or no-contact service calls. To schedule a repair, report an emergency or request ductwork repair, customers should call 512.588.1452.



