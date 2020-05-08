Cool Experts Helps Austinites Win the AC War

Cedar Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- From "Stay Home" to "Stay Safe," Austin-Round Rock residents have survived the first couple months of the pandemic reality. Unfortunately, spring heat waves make it tougher to be patient, productive and focused. Across the metro area, air conditioners have creaked to life—and some are not up to the coronavirus home-shelter challenge.



"As folks work, learn and gather at home, they are at the mercy of their air conditioners and home comfort systems. Our unforgiving climate means families can't function when the AC breaks down," says Cody Bagby, owner of Cool Experts Heating & Cooling. Bagby says it's often the little things that cause big AC problems. If a cooling system can't keep up, Cool Experts' technicians recommend checking the system's air filter first.



"Air filters—especially the cheap fiberglass models—get dirty fast when HVAC systems run all day," Bagby says. "We recommend upgraded, high-efficiency filters. Residents should change them every one or two months during high-use seasons." If homeowners forget to change their filters, dust and grit are drawn into the AC system. Over time, the particulates can damage components, coat and freeze refrigerant coils or restrict healthy airflow.



Even when a more complex AC repair is needed, Cool Experts recommends routine duct cleaning and monthly filter changes to protect HVAC equipment and lifespan. "Clean ducts make every system run better," says Bagby. "Plus, duct cleaning removes pathogens, dust, mold and allergens from the vents, and that's important for families with vulnerable or immune-compromised family members."



Cool Experts Is Open for Business

Air conditioning failures and maintenance problems can occur anytime—day or night. Fortunately, Cool Experts is an essential service provider that's open for business and always on-call. When Central Texas heat wages war on Austin-Round Rock and beyond, the HVAC team reminds families that simple steps like duct cleaning and filter changes help restore comfort and sanity. The company's duct cleaning, air quality and air conditioner services in Cedar Park, TX, are competitively priced and worth every penny—especially when AC breakdowns are stealing precious sleep or igniting family tempers.



Don't Let AC Problems Linger

Maintenance issues like dirty ducts, clogged filters and particulate-coated refrigerant coils are no big deal if they are caught early. If left unaddressed, though, these discomfort culprits can take months or years off a system's life.



Before temperatures rise even higher, Cool Experts recommends scheduling tune-ups, AC inspections and air conditioner services in Cedar Park, TX. Coupled with duct cleaning and indoor air quality service, AC maintenance keeps old and new HVAC systems running strong during isolation and work-at-home protocols. And, when your air conditioner reaches the end of its useful life, Cool Experts provides high-efficiency AC replacement services in Austin, TX, and beyond.



