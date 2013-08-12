Cool iPhone 5 Silicone Case from togohk.com

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Different styles and colors of eco-friendly silicone products are made click my link available to customers by the togohk.com website. This online store guarantees to provide unique designs of silicone tubing and related items produced with professional research and development. High quality iPhone 4 silicone case is offered to customers at reasonable prices. Customized silicone mold is also delivered as per the needs and requirements of diverse shoppers. An alternative range of reliable products are said to be manufactured with technical expertise and effective processing methods.



The website togohk.com guarantees that the silicone chocolate mold is made out a silicone material, which is of 100% food grade. It is also freezer safe and heat resistant. Advanced software like DME, LKM standard, MOLD FLOW analysis and HASCO are used to design the silicone mold, which provides standardized product quality. The manufacturer also promises to fulfill the varying needs of customers regarding the iPhone 5 silicone case. All silicone products are passed through quality check in order to ensure the delivery of qualified products.



The website says, "TOGOHK is with independent design, world-rate quality, and reasonable Iphone5 Silicone Case quotation for processing all types of silicone rubber products, for being in line with FDA and ROHS certification."



The featured product categories include Silicone Dinnerware, Bracelet, Cake Mold, O-ring, Soap Mold, Mat, Glove, Chocolate Mold, Brush, Spatula, Tube and Phone case. Potential consumers can choose from different collections of silicone items through togohk.com. Silicone stirrer chopstick, round container, collapsible colander, bowl, egg holder, oval container, garlic peeler, steamer and spoon series are also available to customers through this online store. Shoppers can provide their name, email Id and other details in order to avail reasonable price quotes on various silicone items.



A number of non-toxic silicone products like baking molds, tubes, seals, phone cases and kitchenware are Silicone Cake Mold offered with 25% discount. Silicone product lovers can collect valuable information from articles that are provided on the website togohk.com. World rate quality with good customer support facility is considered to be an added advantage of this online store. Silicone Anion bracelet, Concave Word Rubber bracelet and Double Color bracelets are some of the popular products featured at togohk.com. New customers can obtain details about various good quality silicone products through this website.



To obtain more information about silicone products from TOGOHK, visit http://www.togohk.com/



About TOGOHK International Industrial Co., Ltd

TOGOHK International Industrial Co., Ltd offers good quality silicone rubber products to customers at a global level. This company was established in the year 2003, with an experienced team providing silicone product fabrication in China. The latest technology engineering methods are used to create standardized silicone rubber products.



Media Contact



TOGOHK International Industrial Co., Ltd

Address: PCG Li Industrial Park, Long Dong,

Long gang district, Shenzhen, China.

Tel: 86-0755-84825336

Fax: 86-0755-84825330

Email: Fiona@togohk.com

URL: http://www.togohk.com