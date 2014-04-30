Cool It Heating and Air Now Accepting AC Repair Services for Spring 2014

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Cool It Heating and Air is gearing up for a hot summer season by announcing they are now accepting appointments for AC repair, installation and maintenance services. The company has performed AC installation, maintenance and repairs in Holmes, PA, as well as surrounding areas for over 24 years and looks forward to continuing their long-standing commitment to customer service this spring. Due to the company’s efficient AC services, homeowners throughout the Delaware Valley have enjoyed comfort within their homes during the summer season.



Residents who own a central air conditioning system, ductless spilt system, or any other air conditioning system can feel free to contact Cool It Heating and Air with any questions. Delaying any possible repairs or installations will only cause discomfort this summer. With the professional AC services available from Cool It Heating and Air, there is no need for homeowners to wait until their system is broken completely. By providing a few simple repairs, or an entirely new AC system, homeowners do not need to worry about overheating or feeling uncomfortable in their own home.



If scheduling an appointment for an AC repair of Aston, PA, or a surrounding area is inconvenient, customers can also call for 24-hour emergency service. This service is available for those breakdowns in the middle of the night, or during other convenient times of the day. To contact the company for emergency AC service, please call 610-534-8771 or fill out the online contact form available on the company’s website.



Cool It Heating and Air serves Boothwyn, Glen Mills, Media, Newtown Square, Norwood, Prospect Park, Ridley Park and Springfield. Customers can also follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.



About Cool It Heating and Air

Cool It Heating and Air was founded in 2000 by Bill Sweeney and Ron Miller, who now have over 60 years of experience in the HVAC industry. They take their clients’ interests to heart and provide top-notch service, striving for complete customer satisfaction. They will communicate all options to their clients and offer emergency services in times of need. Based in Media, PA, their service area includes Newtown Square, Norwood, Ridley Park, Prospect Park, Glen Mills, Springfield, and Boothwyn. They offer quality service and don’t consider a job complete until the customers are comfortable.



For more information, please visit http://coolithvac.com/.