New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The global Cool Roof Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 6.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising developments in both the residential and manufacturing sectors are projected to affect demand positively. Cold roof coatings minimize the building heat accumulation, increasing its efficiency and reducing the total maintenance expense. In the near future, the growing need for energy efficiency, along with the adoption of green building codes, by numerous governments would embellish the growth of the demand. Also, growing environmental destruction as a result of greenhouse gases in the stratosphere and the need to improve the energy efficiency led to an increase in the consumer's tilt towards the cool roof market.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Sika AG, Nutech Paint, The Valspar Corporation, Dow Inc., Excel Coatings, GAF, KST Coatings, Indian Insulation & Engineering, PPG Industries, Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, among others.



The Cool Roof Coatings industry is segmented into:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Elastomeric

IR Reflective



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steep-sloped

Low-sloped roofs



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook of Cool Roof Coatings Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cool Roof Coatings market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Cool Roof Coatings Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Cool Roof Coatings industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



