Cool Roof Market Size – USD 19.43 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Trends – High demand from developing nations.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Cool Roof market is forecast to reach USD 29.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the most prominent green technology today is Cool Roofs. Cool Roofs are installed as they absorb lesser heat and reflect more sunlight when compared to standard roofs. Cool Roof Systems are used in the construction industry due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly roofing systems.
Growth of the construction industry due to increasing urbanization and industrialization, increasing investments by global construction companies, and reduction of trade barriers for foreign companies are driving the growth for the Cool Roof Market. Another factor driving the market growth is the availability of government subsidies and tax benefits provided by certain countries to promote environment-friendly projects. The growing infrastructure sector in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Germany, and India, augments the product demand.
Global Cool Roof Market Scope:
A broad Cool Roof market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Cool Roof market.
Key participants include Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Henry Company, ATAS International Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., Tamko Building Products, Inc., GAF Materials Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cool Roof market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Slates
Tiles
Metal Roofs
Asphalt Shingles
Single-Ply Membranes
Modified BUR
Foam Roofs
Coated Roofs
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Steep-Slope Roofs
Low-Slope Roofs
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Regional Analysis of the Cool Roof Market:
The global Cool Roof market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Cool Roof market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.
