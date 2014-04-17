Cool the Earth Electric Vehicle Rally... First Ever EV Car Rally in the North Bay

Kentfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- You may see a parade of over 35 cars driving through your town on Saturday April 26 — but you won’t hear them, or smell their exhaust! That’s because these cars are all electric vehicles (EVs), taking part in the first ever EV Rally in the North Bay. Shift to Electric 2014: Cool the Earth EV Rally is a multi-county event promoting EV driving to local communities and celebrating the love and benefits of driving and living the EV life.



Conceived by Carleen Cullen, founder and executive director of Cool the Earth (CTE) a non-profit in Marin County, Dale Miller, president of the Golden Gate Electric Vehicle Association, and Joe Keon, founder of the Ferrari Owners Group Charitable Foundation, Shift to Electric 2014 want to share positive solutions for climate change.



“The rally coincides with Earth Day, when most of us are thinking a little more about what we can do to take care of our planet and our kids’ future,” says Cullen. “Switching to an EV gets you the greatest bang for your buck.”



This is an enthusiastic bunch! “Many people just don't know yet how great EVs are,” says Dale Miller, president of the Golden Gate Electric Vehicle Association. “This rally is providing a way for more people to learn the secrets EV drivers already know.” Shift to Electric 2014 is a celebration of EV drivers who have ushered in a new era of transportation free from fossil fuels, and a chance for them to demonstrate how much fun and how affordable EVs are to drive.



The one-day event kicks off in San Rafael at the new Target Store, and then stops in Greenbrae and Sonoma, wrapping up in Yountville at the beautiful and only LEED Platinum certified resort in California. At each location, the public is invited to check out the cars, chat with drivers and test drive the cars.



Everyone welcome – bring the kids!



April 26 Rally SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Saturday April 26, 2014



-8:30-9:50: Rally will kick off with a launch event at the new Target Store in San Rafael, 125 Shoreline Parkway with test-drives of Nissan LEAF. Weaver' Coffee & Tea of San Rafael will be serving The Organic Blend Coffee which is Fair Trade & Certified Organic.



-10:00-11:30: Next stop will be Bon Air Shopping Center in Greenbrae, with test drives of the Nissan LEAF and others to learning all about green energy alternatives to charge your EV. Sungevity Solar will be offering free Popsicles from their solar powered Popsicle truck, and will offer big discounts on their solar systems.



-12:00-2:30: Next stop is the art-centric Cornerstone Gardens in Sonoma (http://www.cornerstonegardens.com, 23570 Arnold Drive), with more EV test drives.



-3:30-5:00: The rally will culminate with the Finish Line Reception for drivers and their passengers at Bardessono, California’s first and only LEED Platinum certified resort. (http://www.Bardessono.com, 6526 Yount St., Younvtille.) The beautiful Bardessono is ranked #3 on Trip Advisor’s Top 25 Best Hotels in the US.



Tickets to attend the reception are available at s hifttoelectricrally.com --



About Shift to Electric 2014: Cool the Earth EV Rally

The Shift to Electric 2014 Rally is sponsored by a grant from the Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM), which has designated funds collected through Measure B for events to promote EV driving. The event is also made possible by generous support from each of the rally stop host locations. Proceeds from the rally will fund Cool the Earth’s free program for K-8 Schools, and donations can be made through the Cool the Earth website (cooltheearth.org). To register to drive an EV in the Rally or find out more specifics about the scheduled Rally Stops open to the public, http://www.shifttoelectricrally.com



About Cool the Earth

Cool the Earth teaches kids the basic science of climate change and inspires them to take actions with their schools and families to reduce their carbon footprint. Cool the Earth is a nonprofit environmental organization launched in 2007 by Marin County parents, Carleen and Jeff Cullen, and has worked with over one quarter million kids and their parents. Visit us at http://www.cooltheearth.org www.cooltheearth.org, or on Facebook or Twitter @CooltheEarth.