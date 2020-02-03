Coolangatta Medical Center Is Offering Family Doctors Near Tweed Heads

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center, has been providing timely, family health care intending to improve the health of individuals, families, and our local community. By getting to know their patients over the long term, they can deliver continuous, quality backed care that focuses not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future. Their dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable doctors and nurses, along with their friendly reception staff, will take anxiety out of visiting their doctors.



"At Coolangatta Medical Center, our mission is to provide a professional, effective and caring service to our patients at all times," explained the company spokesperson. "We aim at providing an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable and is confident in the knowledge that his/her welfare is our prime concern set and maintain a standard of care by which others will be benchmarked, keep safe and confidential at all times all correspondence about each patient."



Skin cancer occurs & can be diagnosed by one of our doctors who does skin checks at Coolangatta Medical Centre in the Gold Coast. This condition occurs when skin cells are damaged, for example, by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Between 95 and 99% of skin cancers in Australia are caused by exposure to the sun. In Australia, every year, skin cancers account for 80% of all newly diagnosed cancers. Two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70 years. GPs in Australia have over 1 million patient consultations per year for skin cancer. Coolangatta Medical Center offers skin Check-in Gold Coast for individuals to be diagnosed with skin cancer.



"Coolangatta Medical Center provides a clean and caring environment where individuals can come and relax, and talk to their friendly, local doctor about any health concerns they have," commented the company spokesperson. "The doctors offer professional advice and treatment, and they take the time to get to know patients and make them feel comfortable. The Center's clinic receptionists are approachable and welcoming, and they'll aim to answer any questions any patients have."



Coolangatta Medical Centre is a modern and comprehensive General Practice, delivering a variety of services to all age groups. The practice takes great pride in a commitment to community health and happiness as a whole. Their accredited doctors are well versed in various areas to assist our patients with specific health care needs, such as Women's Health, Men's Health, Travel Medicine, Sexual Health, Skin Checks, Immunizations, Diabetes Management, Antenatal care, Asthma Management and Children's Health. They participate in regular continuing education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments. The practice also has doctors that do skin checks as well as the highly trained nursing staff who are available to assist in patients' care.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is a well-established medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. Coolangatta Medical Centre near Tweed Heads is a large practice that also has allied health services onsite including a Psychologist, Podiatrist, Physiotherapist, and many more services.



