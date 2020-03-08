Coolangatta Medical Center Is Offering Regular Cancer Checks

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2020 -- Coolangatta, QL- February 11, 2020 - Coolangatta Medical Center is an accredited medical center with a full team of general practitioners and health support staff, ensuring patients have a large range of health care services they need in one place. The medical practice team includes doctors, physiotherapists, audiologists, nutritionists, psychologists and cardiologists. They offer an extensive range of medical services including; Skin Cancer Checks, Aged Care, Travel Vaccinations, Men's Health, Pathology, Mental Health, Chronic Disease Management, and Health Checks. At Coolangatta Medical Centre, their specialty is their patients. They pride themselves on carrying out their commitment to the holistic health and happiness of all of their patients.



"Yellow fever is a viral disease that is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes, which has the following symptoms- chills, severe headache, back pain, general body aches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and weakness. Some persons recover, but some people do develop shock and organ failure," said the company spokesperson. "Yellow fever is preventable, and the yellow fever vaccine is safe and effective. With few exceptions, vaccination is recommended for all travelers to countries or areas where there is a risk of yellow fever transmission. Individuals can visit the company website to book Bali travel vaccinations. We offer other specialized vaccines such as rabies and an extensive corporate flu program."



Their expert partner audiologists have dedicated years of experience to deliver top-notch standards of hearing care to their patients. It is their utmost priority to make sure that they have a comprehensive, scientific understanding of their hearing so that they can create the most appropriate solution for them. Alistair Bacon prides himself on his thirty-three years of experience as an Audiologist. He has committed his career to helping people reconnect and enjoy life through improved hearing.



"Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for both women and men. The number of confirmed cases has steadily increased over the past few decades. Knowing the risk factors, how to identify the early stages of this disease, and how to protect individuals from skin cancer is essential for early detection and effective treatment," said the company spokesperson. "A major risk factor for skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight or tanning beds. UV rays can penetrate the skin even when it is cloudy, cool, or hazy outside. There are some things individuals can do to limit their sun exposure. Many physicians recommend the daily use of sunscreen. Participating Coolangatta Medical Center doctors offer skin cancer check in Gold Coast."



Family Medical Practice is a specialty that is primarily concerned with offering ongoing, comprehensive healthcare for all individuals regardless of their age groups. Family physicians at Coolangatta Medical Center, in particular, care for the patients throughout every stage of their life. They have patients who are children, adults, seniors, and teenagers. Their doctors offer care for both genders. The doctors provide care for the infants since their birth.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

The clinic values their years of experience in the family medical niche. They offer comprehensive medical services to the individuals and the local community. Coolangatta Family Doctor provides a range of allied health services, including psychology, audiology, physiotherapy, and many more areas.