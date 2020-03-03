Coolangatta Medical Center Is Offering Travel Doctor Vaccinations in Australia

Coolangatta, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Serving the residents of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads, Coolangatta Medical Center, has for years been providing timely, family health care intending to improve the health of people, families, and the community as a whole. By having background knowledge about their patients over the long term, they can offer continuous, quality backed care that focuses not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future. Their dedicated team of highly qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable doctors and nurses, along with their friendly reception staff, will help to take the anxiety out of visiting their doctor.



At Coolangatta Medical Center, we offer a comprehensive service to all age groups. We take great pride in our commitment to the community and happiness as a whole," said the company spokesperson. "Our well-trained doctors are well versed in wide areas to help our patients with specific health care complications. All our doctors participate in regular continuing education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments. We are also proud to offer skin checks as well as highly trained nursing staff who are available to assist in clients' care."



Their expert partner audiologists have dedicated years of experience to deliver top-notch standards of hearing care to their patients. It is their utmost priority to make sure that they have a comprehensive, scientific understanding of their hearing issues so that they can create the most appropriate solution for them. Alistair Bacon prides himself on his thirty-three years of experience as an Audiologist. He has committed his career to helping people reconnect and enjoy life through improved hearing.



"Patients can visit our practice and receive a thorough skin cancer check in Gold Coast by our skin check doctors. Our team works together towards the prevention, early detection, and treatment of skin cancer in Coolangatta Queensland and Tweed Heads New South Wales," said the company spokesperson. "The risk of skin cancer is dependent on individuals' past exposure to the sun or UV rays, family or personal history of skin cancer, skin type, and general health. As it is unpredictable, it is recommended that they get their skin check done regularly."



Doctors at Coolangatta Medical Center have years of experience in travel health as well as up to date travel vaccination advice. They can recognize the distinctions between vaccination required by law for entry to a country, the specific precautions needed, and the vaccinations recommended for general protection against diseases. The practice is an Australian government accredited yellow fever vaccination center and offers other specialized vaccines such as rabies and an extensive corporate flu programme. Individuals planning to travel to Asia, Africa, Peru, Vietnam, South America, Thailand, Bali, India, or outback Australia, wherever their destinations, can book vaccinations online and discuss their travel vaccination options with one of their travel vaccination Doctors.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is a well-established medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. For more information and inquiries, individuals can visit coolangattamedicalcentre.com.