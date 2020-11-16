Coolangatta Medical Center Is Providing Bulk Bill Cancer Check Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is a well-established medical practice located in Queensland. Their doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. The family physicians at Coolangatta Medical Center, in particular, care for the patients throughout every stage of their life. They have patients who are children, adults, seniors, and teenagers. Their doctors offer care for both genders. The doctors provide care for infants from their birth.



"Australian residents are prone to the high risk of developing skin cancer with residents in regional areas even more at risk," commented the company spokesperson. "Self-checking the skin regularly is a significant way to quickly notice changes to moles or sunspots or the development of ulcers. Early detection is essential, and most skin cancers, if detected early, can be successfully treated and cured. Individuals should book an appointment with our skin cancer doctor in Gold Coast who will conduct detailed bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast available for pension, concession and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years, and receive a check performed by our skin doctors."



Coolangatta Medical Center offers continuous, quality-backed health care that focuses not just on current issues but also on preventing health concerns. Coolangatta Medical Center takes great pride in its dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable medical professionals, and friendly reception staff, which will take some of the anxiety out of visiting their doctor.



"We provide our patients with an online platform where they can book an appointment with their doctor," commented the company spokesperson. "Patients will be able to view a resource to prepare them for the check-up. Examples of these preparations include arriving 10 to 15 minutes before the appointment, carrying a Medicare card, and bringing any referral letters. Such resources can be found on the clinic's website. Moreover, the online platform allows a patient to view the clinic's list of medical services. We value the happiness and health of our patients. Individuals can visit their website at Coolangattamedicalcentre.com for more information."



Based in Queensland, Coolangatta Medical Center aims to be the best Tweed doctors on duty seven days a week. They deliver comprehensive medical services to individuals and the local community. Their doctors in Gold Coast are well versed in various areas to assist their patients with specific health care needs. The dedicated medical professionals do regular continuing education to date with the latest medical information and treatments.



Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street,

Coolangatta

Telephone: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/