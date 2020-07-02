Coolangatta Medical Center Is Providing Skin Cancer Check in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center has been providing timely, family health care intending to improve the health of families, and the local community. By getting to know their patients over the long term, they can deliver continuous, quality-backed care that focuses not just on current problems but also on preventing health concerns into the future. The practice's dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable doctors, nurses, and friendly reception staff will take some of the anxiety out of visiting their doctors.



"Through understanding the challenges faced by our patients, we can deliver continuously, quality backed care that focuses not just on current issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future," explained the company spokesperson. "At Coolangatta Medical Center, we pride ourselves on our dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable medical professionals and nurses, along with our friendly reception staff, which will take some of the anxiety out of visiting our doctors. We aim to deliver a professional, effective, and caring service to our patients at all times. Our sole mission is to offer an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable and is confident in the knowledge that his/her welfare is their prime concern and keep safe and confidential at all times, all correspondence about each patient."



As soon as an individual notices a change in a mole or freckle, it's essential to have it checked by a professional doctor as quickly as possible. Even if they feel as though their skin is healthy, they recommend seeing a GP for a skin check at least once per year, especially if they live in a warm climate and spend time in the sun. This is most important if they are over 40 and have sun-damaged skin, or multiple moles and freckles. Coolangatta Medical Center offers reliable, and cost-effective bulk bill skin check in Gold Coast for pension and concession and DVA cardholders and children under 16. Doctors at Coolangatta Medical Center, who performs skin checks, will address all their skin cancer concerns and offer full-body skin examinations, spot checks, and treatment of skin cancers.



"At Coolangatta Medical Centre, we do our best to offer the best of services when it comes to the health and well-being of our clients and their loved ones. We have a team of proficient GP's, Practice Nurses and Administrative Staff, who understand the healthcare needs of our patients and are also committed to offering them the best possible care," commented the company spokesperson. "At Tweed medical clinic, we understand that at times, patients might face certain health issues that require the proficiency of an allied health professional- our team of allied health professionals includes; physiotherapists, audiologists, podiatrist, cardiologist, psychologist, dietitian."



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is a well-established medical practice located in Queensland. The doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. Their Tweed doctors provides a wide range of allied health services, including psychology, audiology, physiotherapy, and many more functions.