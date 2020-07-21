Coolangatta Medical Center Is Providing Travel Doctor Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Centre is a top choice for patients' healthcare needs in the Tweed Heads region. The medical practice team includes doctors, nutritionists, pathologists, audiologists, physiotherapists, and cardiologists. They offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including; Skin Cancer Checks, Aged Care, Chronic Disease Management, travel vaccinations, men's health, pathology, Mental Health, and Health Checks. At Coolangatta Medical Centre, their specialty is their patients. The clinic prides itself on carrying out their commitment to the holistic health and happiness of their patients.



"As an approved yellow fever vaccination center, at Coolangatta Medical Center, we offer advice and travel doctor in Gold Coast services that individuals may need to stay healthy while traveling overseas," said the company spokesperson. "We have expert doctors who have several years of experience in travel health and provide up-to-date travel vaccination advice. We recognize the distinctions between vaccination needed by law for entry to a country, the specific precautions required, and the vaccinations recommended for general protection against diseases. We are an Australian Government Accredited yellow fever vaccination center and offer other specialized vaccines such as rabies and an extensive corporate flu programme."



Coolangatta Medical Centre is a perfect choice for patients searching for a family clinic in Tweed Heads. The medical center has been offering timely, family health care intending to improve the health of people, families, and the local community. By getting to know their patients over the long-term, they can offer continuous, quality-backed care that focuses not just on current issues but also on preventing health concerns into the future. The clinic's dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable doctors, nurses, and passionate reception staff will take some of the anxiety out of visiting their doctors.



"At Coolangatta Medical Center, we provide comprehensive service to all age groups. We take pride in our commitment to the community and their happiness as a whole. Our experienced doctors are well versed in broad areas to help our patients with specific health care complications," said the medical center's spokesperson. "All our trained doctors participate in regular continuing training to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments. We have doctors who perform skin checks and who manage skin cancers found- as well as the trained nursing staff who are available to assist in clients' care."



Patients can get travel vaccinations at Coolangatta Medical center whenever they are traveling back home or abroad. This will protect them against certain diseases that may be common in overseas countries. The medical center has travel doctors with experience and advice on travel health and vaccination. They are well versed in different types of vaccinations. Coolangatta Medical Centre is a Government accredited vaccination center for yellow fever vaccination and other specialized vaccinations like extensive corporate flu and rabies.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is an accredited medical centre with a full team of general practitioners and health support staff. This ensures patients have all the health care services they need in one place. Coolangatta Medical Centre is the perfect choice for patients' looking for a medical center in Tweed. The medical practice team includes doctors, physiotherapists, pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, and cardiologists.