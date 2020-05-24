Coolangatta Medical Center Is Providing Women's Health Care Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Centre is the ideal choice for Coolangatta resident's healthcare needs in the Tweed Heads region. Coolangatta Medical Center focuses primarily on offering comprehensive service to all age groups. The medical practice takes great pride in its commitment to the community and their happiness as a whole. Its medical professionals are well trained in vast areas to help patients with specific health care complications. All their doctors participate in regular education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments.



"At Coolangatta Medical Centre, we take pride in our ability to provide a wide array of healthcare services," commented the company spokesperson. "Whether patients are pre-teens struggling with the onset of adolescence or post-menopausal dealing with constant fatigue and mood swings, whether they are dealing with fertility issues or wish to get themselves checked for any chronic disease, they can rely on us. We have experienced female doctors in Gold Coast for women's health- our doctors are well-trained to deal with all sorts of concerns that patients might have."



Medical professionals at Coolangatta Medical Center understand the importance of a patient-centric approach and therefore take the time to inform their patients about any health problems they may have. Since the nature of every gender healthcare issues and diseases is often complicated and sensitive at the same time, their friendly doctors sit their patients through the information that they may need about the illness, its treatment, as well as post-treatment care. Moreover, their qualified doctors at Gold Coast women's health clinic also advise their patients regarding the available treatment alternatives based on their preferences.



"Our mission is to provide a professional, effective and caring service to our patients at all times," explained the company spokesperson. "We aim at providing an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable and is confident in the knowledge that their welfare is our prime concern set and maintain a standard of care by which others will be benchmarked, keep safe and confidential at all times all correspondence about each patient."

Their expert partner audiologists have dedicated years of experience to deliver the most top-notch standards of hearing care to their patients. It is their utmost priority to make sure that they have a comprehensive, scientific understanding of their hearing so that they can create the most appropriate solution for them. Alistair Bacon prides himself on his thirty-three years of experience as an Audiologist. He has committed his career to help people reconnect and enjoy life through improved hearing.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center values its years of experience in the family medical niche sector. They provide comprehensive medical services to individuals and the local community. Their best Tweed City doctors provide a wide range of allied health services, including psychology, audiology, physiotherapy, and many more services. The doctors offer holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a wide range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, asthma, diabetes, skin cancer management, Indigenous health, and travel medicine.