Coolangatta Medical Center Is Providing Women's Healthcare Solutions to the Residents of Gold Coast

"At Coolangatta Medical Centre, we take pride in our ability to offer a wide array of healthcare services," commented the company spokesperson. "Whether patients are pre-teens struggling with the onset of adolescence or post-menopausal women dealing with constant fatigue and mood swings, whether they are dealing with fertility issues or wish to get themselves checked for any chronic disease, they all can rely on us. We have experienced female doctors providing Gold Coast women's health service – our doctors are well-trained to deal with all sorts of concerns that patients might have."



"At Coolangatta Medical Centre, we do our utmost to offer the best of services when it comes to the health and well-being of our clients and their loved ones. We have a team of proficient GP's, Practice Nurses and Administrative Staff, who not only understand the healthcare needs of our patients but are also committed to offering them the best possible care," Commented the company spokesperson. "At our medical center in Tweed Heads, we understand that at times, you might face certain health issues that require the proficiency of an allied health professional- our team of allied health professionals includes; physiotherapists, audiologists, podiatrist, cardiologist, psychologist, dietitian. Individuals who believe they need an allied health professional advice for any of the health issues they may be facing, they can conveniently book an appointment by giving us a call."



Coolangatta Medical Center values its years of experience in the family medical niche sector. The clinic offers comprehensive medical services to individuals and the local community. This Tweed Heads medical Clinic uses advanced equipment and techniques to ensure patients receive high medical care levels. Their physicians and other healthcare professionals are trained in various fields to provide patients' best outcomes. They offer compassionate care that results in the overall well-being of the patients.



Contact Information



Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street, Coolangatta, QLD

Phone: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/