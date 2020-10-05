Coolangatta Medical Center Offers a Variety of Healthcare Services

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is a clinic that offers a variety of diagnostic and different health services all in one place. The medical center comprises of a team of doctors who endeavour to ensure their patients receive the best treatment. The group includes general practitioners, podiatrist, cardiologists, psychologist, dietitian, physiotherapists, and audiologist all in one clinic. The medical center ensures their patients receive a wide range of health services. Some of the healthcare services offered include family medicine, men's health, aged care, skin cancer checks, diabetes, and heart problems. Just to mention a few.



Speaking about the team of health professionals in the medical center, the clinic spokesperson stated. "Our team has been brought together with a common goal. We aim to provide our patients with a variety of health services in one place. Our team cares for you and all your medical needs. We will ensure to assist you in taking care of any of your health conditions."



Coolangatta Medical Center has a clinic in Gold Coast that offers bulk billing services to patients with pension card, DVA card, concession card, and all children under the age of 16.. Opened all the seven days in a week, one can visit the clinic at any day. A patient would not get stranded on where to go when they fall ill. Coolangatta Medical Center is the place to go.



Speaking on the health checks for all, the company spokesperson said. "Some of our health checks are aimed at persons between 45 to 49 years. They may be susceptible to developing chronic diseases. Therefore, we aim to detect these diseases and also be able to prevent them. In case a chronic disease is detected, there is a health professional in managing the disease.



The clinic recommends patients to get a skin cancer check in Gold Coast regularly. There is a team of qualified doctors who will be able to detect the disease at an early stage and help you receive the best treatment.



The clinic values the well-being of their patients. With their years of experience, doctors dedicate their skills to provide the best health services to their patients and the local community. They also offer their services through an online platform where patients can read about the clinic and contact them. Patients can also book appointments with their doctors. You can visit their website at Coolangattamedicalcentre.Com for more information.



Clinic Name: Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street,

Coolangatta

Telephone: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/