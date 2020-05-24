Coolangatta Medical Center Offers Travel Vaccination Services in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2020 -- Since their onset, Coolangatta Medical Center has been delivering timely, family health care to improve the health of people, families, and the local community. By getting to know their patients over the long term, they can deliver continuously, quality backed care that focuses not just on current healthcare issues, but also on preventing health concerns into the future. Their dedicated team of qualified, experienced, and well-versed doctors and nurses, along with their friendly reception staff, will take the anxiety out of visiting their doctor once and for all.



"A family health practice is the medical specialty which primarily focuses on offering comprehensive healthcare to all patients regardless of their age group, from first patient contact to terminal care, with a certain emphasis on consideration of the family as a unit. Family physicians at Coolangatta Medica Center care for patients throughout every stage of their life. Our family doctors treat patients who are children, teenagers, adults, and seniors," said the company spokesperson. "They care for women, men, and pregnant women. Family physicians deliver babies and care for infants from birth."



Coolangatta Medical Center offers a broad array of services to all patients regardless of their age groups. Their doctors next to Tweed Heads are well-versed in various areas to help their patients with specific healthcare needs such as men's health, diabetes management, and many more. Their dedicated medical professionals participate in regular continuing education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments. They also offer a skin check service as well as the highly trained nursing staff who are available to assist in patients' care.



"Travelling to exotic places has become an integral part of the modern-day lifestyle," commented the company spokesperson. "While travelling is considered to be a great way of relaxation for the mind and the body, there are some unfortunate instances when this same exercise can become the cause of a disease. It is for this very reason that our Travel Doctors at Coolangatta Medical Centre encourage all tourists heading to Gold Coast to get vaccinated. As a certified travel doctor and approved Australian clinic, we offer an approved yellow fever vaccination in Gold Coast . We provide vaccination and advice tourists may require to stay healthy while traveling overseas."



Patients can get travel vaccinations at Coolangatta Medical center whenever they are traveling back home or abroad. This will protect them against certain diseases that may be common in overseas countries. The medical center has travel doctors with experience and advice on travel health and vaccination. They are well versed in different types of vaccinations. Coolangatta Medical Centre is a Government accredited vaccination center for yellow fever vaccination and other specialized vaccinations like extensive corporate flu and rabies.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center offers comprehensive medical services to individuals and the local community. This medical center is the appropriate facility for individuals and their families to facilitate primary prevention. So, individuals looking for a Tweed medical practice next to the Tweed Heads area, Coolangatta Medical Center, is the ideal choice.