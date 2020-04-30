Coolangatta Medical Center Provides Bulk Bill Skin Cancer Check in Gold Coast

Coolangatta, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is a GPA accredited general practice that is committed to delivering healthcare at patients' convenience. The practice is a group practice in Coolangatta specializing in full patient healthcare. It is their priority to establish a dedicated relationship with their patients, and they aim to assist them in achieving optimal health through excellent continuity of care. The clinic has both male and female doctors. Their areas include aged care, family medicine, women's health, skin cancer, and travel medicine.



"Individuals travelling in and out of Australia require vaccines to enable protection against infections that are prevalent within the country. The firm is the ideal choice for individuals looking for Bali travel vaccinations. It offers full travel doctor vaccination services in Australia. The clinic prides in its skilled doctors who have years of experience in travel health as well as updated travel vaccination advice," Explained the company spokesperson. "The professionals can recognize the distinctions between vaccination required by law for entry to a country, the specific precautions needed, and the vaccinations recommended for general protection against diseases. Therefore, wherever their destinations, book an appointment to discuss travel vaccination options with one of their travel vaccination and medicine Doctors."



Coolangatta Medical Centre is a group of professionals who are brought together by a common purpose: to improve the health and happiness of their patients. As a whole, their primary objective is not only to look after the patient's holistic well-being but to look after the welfare of the community as well. They welcome patients from all backgrounds at any stage in their lives.



"A family health practice is the medical specialty which primarily focuses on delivering ongoing, comprehensive healthcare to all individuals regardless of their age group, from first patient contact to terminal care, with a particular emphasis on consideration of the family as a unit. Family physicians care for patients throughout every stage of their life," said the company spokesperson. "Family doctors have patients who are children, teenagers, adults, and seniors. They care for men, women, and pregnant women. Family physicians deliver babies and care for infants from birth."



Coolangatta Medical Center is a well established medical practice based in Coolangatta, Queensland. The doctors offer holistic care while embracing traditional family values and provide a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including skin cancer management, women's health, asthma, Indigenous health, diabetes, and travel medicine. At Coolangatta Medical Centre next to Tweed Heads, the practice provides Allied Health Services, including a Podiatrist, Psychologist, Physiotherapist, and more.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Center is a well-established medical practice located in Queensland. The clinic offers bulk bill skin cancer check in Gold Coast available for pension and DVA cardholders and children under 16 years, and receive a check of performed by the clinic skin doctors.