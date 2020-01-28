Coolangatta Medical Center Providing Bulk Bill Skin Cancer Check in Gold Coast

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Coolangatta Medical Center is an AGPAL accredited general practice that is committed to offering healthcare at patients' convenience. They are a group practice in Coolangatta specializing in total patient healthcare. It is their priority to establish a dedicated relationship with their patients and their goal is to help them achieve optimal health by excellent continuity of care. They have both male and female doctors. There areas include family medicine, aged care, skin cancer medicine, women's health, and travel medicine.



"If individuals noticed a change in a mole or freckle, it's important to have it checked by a doctor as soon as possible. Even if they feel as though their skin is healthy, they recommend seeing a GP for a skin check at least once per year, especially if they live in a warm climate and spend time in the sun. This is most important if they are over 40 and/or have sun-damaged skin, or multiple moles and freckles. We offer reliable and affordable bulk bill skin cancer check in Gold Coast for pension and concession and DVA card holders," Says the company spokesperson. "At Coolangatta Medical Center, our doctors who do skin checks will address all their skin cancer concerns, and offer full-body skin examinations, spot checks, and treatment of skin cancers."



At Coolangatta Medical Center, they aim to deliver a professional, effective and caring service to their patients at all times. Their sole mission is to offer an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable and is confident in the knowledge that his/her welfare is their prime concern and keep safe and confidential at all times all correspondence about each patient.



"At Coolangatta Medical Center, we offer a comprehensive service to all age groups. We take great pride in our commitment to the community and happiness as a whole. Our well-trained doctors are well versed in some wide areas to help our patients with specific health care complications," Says the company spokesperson. "All our specialists participate in regular continuing education to keep up to date with the latest medical information and treatments. We offer skin checks and have nursing staff who are available to assist in clients' care."



Coolangatta Medical Center is a well established medical practice located in Coolangatta, Queensland. The doctors provide holistic care while embracing traditional family values and offer a comprehensive range of general medical services, with particular interests including women's health, skin cancer management, asthma, diabetes, Indigenous health, and travel medicine. At Coolangatta Medical Centre next to Tweed Heads, the practice offers Allied Health Services, including a Psychologist, Podiatrist, Physiotherapist, and more.



About Coolangatta Medical Center

Coolangatta Medical Centre doctors are committed to the health and wellbeing of their clients' families. They offer a diverse range of family health services, general health checks, and more to keep everyone from Mum to bub in good working order.



Contact Information

Coolangatta Medical Center

91 Griffith Street, Coolangatta, QLD

Tel: (07) 5599 1400

Email: office@coolmedical.com.au

Website: https://www.coolangattamedicalcentre.com/